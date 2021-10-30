Capital International Investors Buys 177,156 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

