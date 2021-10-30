Capital International Investors Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TELUS were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.95 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

