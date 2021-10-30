Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $3,515,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,378,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 308,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

