Capital International Investors Makes New $10.70 Million Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.34% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581 over the last ninety days.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.