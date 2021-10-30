Capital International Investors Sells 6,634 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,321,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $56,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOMA. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $808.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOMA. UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

