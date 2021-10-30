Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 822,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,421 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $127,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 464.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 139,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,142 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3,221.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.