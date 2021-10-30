Capital Power’s (CPX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$49.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

