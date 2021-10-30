Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.67% of Capital Product Partners worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

