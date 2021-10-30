Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Southwest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Capital Southwest worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

