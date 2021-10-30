Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 1,020,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,353. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

