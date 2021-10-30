Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $20,605,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.92. 435,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $232.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.12. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

