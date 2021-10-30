CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $136.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.79 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

