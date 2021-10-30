Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.25 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,955,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

