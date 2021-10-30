Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

TAST opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.69.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,493,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

