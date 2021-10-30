Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0112

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Carry has a total market cap of $97.15 million and $8.20 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00081768 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003174 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.