Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CARS. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Cars.com stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.
In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $4,634,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $4,672,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
