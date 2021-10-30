Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CARS. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Cars.com stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $4,634,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $4,672,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

