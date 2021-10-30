Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.77 Million

Analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post $33.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $34.54 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $134.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.