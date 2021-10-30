CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.06 Million

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.25 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $109.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.17 million, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $87.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTT. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 471,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

