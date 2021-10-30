CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.06 Million

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.25 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $109.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.17 million, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $87.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTT. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 471,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.