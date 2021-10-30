Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

