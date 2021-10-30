Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 124.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $4,236,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 179.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

