Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 2,407 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

