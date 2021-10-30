Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 376.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.