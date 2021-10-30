Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 5,563 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 24,837.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last three months. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDEN opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.