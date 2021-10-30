Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 6,309 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.06. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

