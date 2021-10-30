CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $37.88. CBIZ shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CBIZ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 11.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 179,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBIZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

