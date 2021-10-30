Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

