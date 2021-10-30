Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Central Japan Railway updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.390 EPS.

CJPRY opened at $14.84 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

CJPRY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

