Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CET opened at $43.85 on Friday. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Securities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

