Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.29

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 4858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Centrica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

