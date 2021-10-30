Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.29

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 4858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

