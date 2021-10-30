Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.43, but opened at $69.50. Century Communities shares last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 2,111 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

