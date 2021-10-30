Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $119,850.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

