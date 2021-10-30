CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.78.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$110.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The stock has a market cap of C$27.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

