Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chalice Gold Mines stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Chalice Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.
About Chalice Gold Mines
