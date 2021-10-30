Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,400 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Advance Auto Parts worth $93,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $225.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $235.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

