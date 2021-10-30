Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,189,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $82,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in News by 196.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.