Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $87,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

