Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 114,435 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,435 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ON Semiconductor worth $88,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ ON opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

