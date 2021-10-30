Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 71,140 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,140 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $90,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

