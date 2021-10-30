Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $84,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average is $148.07. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.