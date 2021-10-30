Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $674.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $578.76 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $752.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
