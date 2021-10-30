Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $674.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $578.76 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $752.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

