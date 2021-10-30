ChartEx Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $542,936.24 and approximately $21,871.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,642.65 or 0.99863229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.02 or 0.06980765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021661 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

