Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.