Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 14.43%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$19.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Shares of CHE traded up $35.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.25. 202,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.95. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

