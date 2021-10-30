Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

