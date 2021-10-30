China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $$8.83 during trading hours on Friday. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.
About China CITIC Bank
