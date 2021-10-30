China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $$8.83 during trading hours on Friday. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

