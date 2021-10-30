China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 227.4% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 227.4% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

CICHY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Construction Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.