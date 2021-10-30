China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.67. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.52, with a volume of 26,924 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$374.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

