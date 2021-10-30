China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

LFC opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Life Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

