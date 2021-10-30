Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 70,000 Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,968,750.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 9,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,662.50.

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

