CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Shares of CHSCO stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

